From Reel to Rocket: The Astronaut's Journey

Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino captivated students at a PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya with tales from his storied career, drawing inspiration from a film to pursue becoming an astronaut. He praised India's Chandrayaan-3 mission and stressed its global impact, especially regarding lunar exploration.

Massimino emphasized the importance of international collaboration for future space endeavors and explained the complexities of landing on the Moon's South Pole could unlock key insights into water resources needed for habitation. He also discussed AI's transformative role in making space missions more efficient and safer.

Addressing student queries, Massimino advised on key academic subjects for aspiring astronauts, highlighting fields like soil sciences and marine biology. He touched upon the potential for future Moon settlements, though cautioning that Mars colonization remains a distant goal due to technological challenges.

