Left Menu

From Reel to Rocket: The Astronaut's Journey

Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino discusses his inspirations and experiences with space, praising India's Chandrayaan-3 mission and emphasizing the significance of international collaboration in space exploration. Massimino highlights AI's role and advises students on pursuing careers in space, mentioning the potential for future Moon settlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:05 IST
From Reel to Rocket: The Astronaut's Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino captivated students at a PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya with tales from his storied career, drawing inspiration from a film to pursue becoming an astronaut. He praised India's Chandrayaan-3 mission and stressed its global impact, especially regarding lunar exploration.

Massimino emphasized the importance of international collaboration for future space endeavors and explained the complexities of landing on the Moon's South Pole could unlock key insights into water resources needed for habitation. He also discussed AI's transformative role in making space missions more efficient and safer.

Addressing student queries, Massimino advised on key academic subjects for aspiring astronauts, highlighting fields like soil sciences and marine biology. He touched upon the potential for future Moon settlements, though cautioning that Mars colonization remains a distant goal due to technological challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025