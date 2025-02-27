Scot Faulkner Hails India's Rise as Global Tech-Governance Leader

During his visit to India, former US House chief administrative officer Scot Faulkner lauded the country's seamless integration of technology and governance, aligning with the 'evolving needs' of its citizens. He emphasized India's growing influence as an economic powerhouse and its role in shaping the globe's future.

Faulkner, attending a media conclave, acknowledged India's leadership in 21st-century development. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an inspirational world leader, calling for increased recognition of such leadership globally.

The former chief also toured the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the new Parliament building, stressing the importance of establishing more museums worldwide to reflect and preserve historical legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)