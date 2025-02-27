Left Menu

Scot Faulkner Hails India's Rise as Global Tech-Governance Leader

Scot Faulkner, former US House chief administrative officer, praised India's integration of technology and governance during his visit to the country. He highlighted India's emergence as an economic powerhouse and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Faulkner visited cultural sites and advocated for more historical museums globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:06 IST
During his visit to India, former US House chief administrative officer Scot Faulkner lauded the country's seamless integration of technology and governance, aligning with the 'evolving needs' of its citizens. He emphasized India's growing influence as an economic powerhouse and its role in shaping the globe's future.

Faulkner, attending a media conclave, acknowledged India's leadership in 21st-century development. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an inspirational world leader, calling for increased recognition of such leadership globally.

The former chief also toured the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the new Parliament building, stressing the importance of establishing more museums worldwide to reflect and preserve historical legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

