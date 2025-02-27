Left Menu

Unity and Culture: NDPP's Vision for Nagaland's Progress

Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio stressed the NDPP’s pivotal role in preserving the state's cultural heritage while fostering unity and political progress. Highlighting recent challenges and victories, he emphasized cultural documentation, resolution of political issues, and tackling power sector challenges as priorities for the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:10 IST
Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio highlighted the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP) crucial responsibility in safeguarding the state's history and culture during the party's 5th General Convention on Thursday.

Rio underscored the need for unity among Naga groups to achieve political and economic progress, emphasizing the importance of documenting Naga motifs and food habits to preserve cultural identity. He credited the recent Urban Local Body elections victory to public support and tribal alliance.

Addressing power sector challenges, he spoke about financial losses due to power theft and outlined measures like prepaid meters to counteract them. Despite a recent electoral setback, Rio urged the party to learn from experience and continue driving welfare schemes and initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

