Unity and Culture: NDPP's Vision for Nagaland's Progress

Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio highlighted the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP) crucial responsibility in safeguarding the state's history and culture during the party's 5th General Convention on Thursday.

Rio underscored the need for unity among Naga groups to achieve political and economic progress, emphasizing the importance of documenting Naga motifs and food habits to preserve cultural identity. He credited the recent Urban Local Body elections victory to public support and tribal alliance.

Addressing power sector challenges, he spoke about financial losses due to power theft and outlined measures like prepaid meters to counteract them. Despite a recent electoral setback, Rio urged the party to learn from experience and continue driving welfare schemes and initiatives.

