Himachal Pradesh's Rs 100 Crore Push to Revive Mandi Shiv Dham

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has allocated Rs 100 crore for the Mandi Shiv Dham completion, aiming to finish within two years. During the International Shivratri Mahotsav-2025 inauguration, he emphasized the project's significance while highlighting previous incomplete efforts. He also announced regional development initiatives and cultural celebrations.
On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a significant Rs 100 crore funding for the Mandi Shiv Dham project, committing to its completion within two years.
At the international Shivratri Mahotsav-2025 inauguration in Mandi, Sukhu criticized the lack of progress under previous leadership and promised renewed focus with state government support. The grand Shiv Dham is expected to become a major attraction.
The event included traditional festivities, including the 'Shahi Jaleb' Shobha Yatra, increased offerings to deities, and the inauguration of a government-organized exhibition. Sukhu also launched various development projects in the Mandi region, with a cumulative worth of Rs 46.82 crore.
