Himachal Pradesh's Rs 100 Crore Push to Revive Mandi Shiv Dham

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a significant Rs 100 crore funding for the Mandi Shiv Dham project, committing to its completion within two years.

At the international Shivratri Mahotsav-2025 inauguration in Mandi, Sukhu criticized the lack of progress under previous leadership and promised renewed focus with state government support. The grand Shiv Dham is expected to become a major attraction.

The event included traditional festivities, including the 'Shahi Jaleb' Shobha Yatra, increased offerings to deities, and the inauguration of a government-organized exhibition. Sukhu also launched various development projects in the Mandi region, with a cumulative worth of Rs 46.82 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)