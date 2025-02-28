Left Menu

Remembering Chess Legend Boris Spassky: A Cold War Icon

Boris Spassky, renowned Soviet-era world chess champion, passed away at 88 in Moscow. Famous for the 1972 'Match of the Century' against American Bobby Fischer during the Cold War, Spassky was celebrated for his adaptability and contributions to chess history. His legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:21 IST
Remembering Chess Legend Boris Spassky: A Cold War Icon
Boris Spassky, the Soviet-era chess genius who surrendered his title to American Bobby Fischer in a 1972 match that echoed Cold War tensions, died at 88 in Moscow. The International Chess Federation announced his passing without specifying the cause.

Spassky was hailed as 'one of the greatest players of all time' by the federation. His iconic match with Fischer in Reykjavik, Iceland, marked the first U.S. world chess title and earned its place as the 'Match of the Century.'

Despite losing to Fischer, Spassky was noted for his ability to adapt and engage future generations. His move to France in 1976 marked a new chapter beyond the Soviet sphere, yet his impact remains vital to chess history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

