HUDCO and Akshaya Patra Join Forces to Nourish Faith at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

In a significant move demonstrating the power of collaboration for social good, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has teamed up with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to support visitors at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Through a dedicated CSR initiative, HUDCO is facilitating the establishment of a temporary community kitchen and kitchen-on-wheels, ensuring free meals for the elderly and underprivileged during the 50-day religious event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The partnership highlights a commitment to humanitarian service in alignment with spiritual gatherings.

HUDCO's procurement of essential resources empowers Akshaya Patra to continue serving nutritious meals to schoolchildren under the PM Poshan Program beyond the Mela. This collaboration aims to foster unity and devotion, nourishing both body and spirit at one of India's most monumental cultural celebrations.

