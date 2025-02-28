Left Menu

Shocking Twists in Entertainment: Loss, Space Missions, and Hollywood Dreams

Exploring the latest in entertainment, the industry faces surprising turns. Loss strikes with the deaths of Gene Hackman and Michelle Trachtenberg. Netflix's Academy Award hopes dwindle due to social media pitfalls. Pop star Katy Perry aims for space, while Demi Moore relives her Hollywood dreams in a comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:34 IST
Shocking Twists in Entertainment: Loss, Space Missions, and Hollywood Dreams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a whirlwind of events, the entertainment world faces unexpected twists. Social media controversies have dashed Netflix's hopes for a best picture Oscar, with posts stalling the genre-bending 'Emilia Perez' despite its Cannes success and 13 nominations.

Tragedy strikes with the deaths of veteran actor Gene Hackman and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Michelle Trachtenberg, leading to public mourning. Meanwhile, Fox Corporation shifts gears, appointing Pete Distad as CEO of a new streaming venture, competing against giants like Netflix and Disney+.

Excitement builds with an all-female Blue Origin space crew, featuring Katy Perry. The Oscars promise old Hollywood elegance with stylish red carpet looks, while controversial politics are expected to surface during the awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025