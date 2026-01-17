Left Menu

India's Aviation Regulator Slaps Record Fine on IndiGo

India's aviation watchdog has imposed a fine of 222 million Indian rupees on airline IndiGo. The penalty is due to ineffective pilot roster planning, which caused significant flight cancellations last December. The regulator also mandated changes in the airline's operations control leadership, issuing a warning to the COO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:57 IST
India's aviation regulator has taken a decisive step against IndiGo by imposing a record fine of 222 million Indian rupees ($2.45 million) due to ineffective pilot roster planning. This mismanagement led to widespread flight cancellations last December, severely impacting travelers and disrupting schedules.

The regulatory body has also directed the airline to relieve its senior vice president of the operations control center from his duties. This decision comes as a substantive measure to ensure responsible management and operational efficiency in the future.

Moreover, the company's COO received a formal warning as part of the regulatory actions. These stringent measures are intended to enhance compliance and operational standards across the Indian aviation sector.

