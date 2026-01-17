Left Menu

CAF's Bold Move: Shifting the Africa Cup of Nations to a 4-Year Cycle

CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced the transition of the Africa Cup of Nations from a two-year to a four-year format, beginning after 2028. Despite criticisms of FIFA influence, Motsepe assures this change will benefit African football and introduces the African Nations League in 2029 to enhance revenue and participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe defended the decision to change the Africa Cup of Nations to a four-year cycle, starting post-2028, amidst claims of FIFA influence.

Addressing concerns, Motsepe emphasized that the change, along with an introduced African Nations League in 2029, is in African football's best interests. He acknowledged past communication shortcomings while ensuring the new competition will be successful.

The decision navigates financial motives, as the Cup of Nations' revenue lagged behind. The African Nations League is expected to improve financial stability. Motsepe believes this strategic shift will convince stakeholders across Africa of its long-term benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

