CAF's Bold Move: Shifting the Africa Cup of Nations to a 4-Year Cycle

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe defended the decision to change the Africa Cup of Nations to a four-year cycle, starting post-2028, amidst claims of FIFA influence.

Addressing concerns, Motsepe emphasized that the change, along with an introduced African Nations League in 2029, is in African football's best interests. He acknowledged past communication shortcomings while ensuring the new competition will be successful.

The decision navigates financial motives, as the Cup of Nations' revenue lagged behind. The African Nations League is expected to improve financial stability. Motsepe believes this strategic shift will convince stakeholders across Africa of its long-term benefits.

