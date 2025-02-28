Left Menu

India's Spiritual Legacy: A Path to Becoming 'Vishwa Guru'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights India's deep spiritual roots, emphasizing Sanatan Dharma's unifying force. At an event celebrating Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, Dhankhar expounds on India's spiritual heritage and resilience, advocating for spiritual growth as a pillar for national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:10 IST
India's Spiritual Legacy: A Path to Becoming 'Vishwa Guru'
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored India's profound spiritual heritage, emphasizing that the country's foundation rests on Sanatan Dharma. At the event marking the 150th birth anniversary of Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, he expressed India's potential to become the 'vishwa guru' by promoting peace and non-violence.

Recounting historical setbacks, Dhankhar lamented the destruction of ancient universities like Nalanda and Takshashila, but praised the resilience of India's cultural essence. He stressed the role of spiritual growth in driving the nation's development, acknowledging the impact of leaders like Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda.

Dhankhar highlighted Bengal's pivotal role in spiritual and national movements, reflecting on its contribution to India's freedom struggle. He called for recognition of India's spiritualism by acknowledging Sanatan values and encouraged embracing truth and resisting narrow mindsets. Governor C V Ananda Bose praised Bengal's historical contributions to spirituality and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025