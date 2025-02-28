India's Spiritual Legacy: A Path to Becoming 'Vishwa Guru'
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights India's deep spiritual roots, emphasizing Sanatan Dharma's unifying force. At an event celebrating Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, Dhankhar expounds on India's spiritual heritage and resilience, advocating for spiritual growth as a pillar for national progress.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored India's profound spiritual heritage, emphasizing that the country's foundation rests on Sanatan Dharma. At the event marking the 150th birth anniversary of Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, he expressed India's potential to become the 'vishwa guru' by promoting peace and non-violence.
Recounting historical setbacks, Dhankhar lamented the destruction of ancient universities like Nalanda and Takshashila, but praised the resilience of India's cultural essence. He stressed the role of spiritual growth in driving the nation's development, acknowledging the impact of leaders like Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda.
Dhankhar highlighted Bengal's pivotal role in spiritual and national movements, reflecting on its contribution to India's freedom struggle. He called for recognition of India's spiritualism by acknowledging Sanatan values and encouraged embracing truth and resisting narrow mindsets. Governor C V Ananda Bose praised Bengal's historical contributions to spirituality and reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
