UEFA Bans English Referee David Coote Amid Scandal

English referee David Coote has received a ban from UEFA, prohibiting him from refereeing activities until June 2026. The decision was announced by Europe's soccer governing body following a controversial video that led to Coote's dismissal by the PGMOL in December.

The video, made public by The Sun in November, apparently showed Coote engaged with illegal substances while officiating at Euro 2024. UEFA stated that such behavior blemished both the sport and the organization's reputation.

Coote later expressed remorse, attributing his shift towards drug usage to personal pressures, including his struggle with coming out as gay. This scandal underscores the critical nature of maintaining integrity and transparency within sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)