Unity in Diversity: Modi Praises Sufi Tradition at Jahan-e-Khusrau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Sufi tradition as a symbol of India's cultural unity and diversity, emphasizing its pluralistic essence. He praised the contributions of Sufi saints and poets at the 25th Jahan-e-Khusrau event, underscoring their role in fostering a message of love and harmony across faiths.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Sufi tradition as a core component of India's diverse cultural heritage, emphasizing its inclusive spirit. Speaking at the 25th Jahan-e-Khusrau festival, which honors renowned Sufi poet Amir Khusrau, Modi praised the tradition for its unifying message.
Addressing an audience after performances by Sufi artists, Modi remarked on the shared cultural value of this music to Indians, pointing out the contributions of Sufi poets like Nizamuddin Auliya, Rumi, and Khusrau. He highlighted how these figures connected different religious traditions, citing Khusrau's appreciation for both the Quran and the Vedas.
Modi reflected on his visits to Afghanistan and Iran, noting how Rumi's philosophy and Khusrau's pride in Indian heritage continue to inspire him. In a world beset by conflict, he said, the Sufi message of compassion and unity is more relevant than ever.
