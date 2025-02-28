Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Modi Praises Sufi Tradition at Jahan-e-Khusrau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Sufi tradition as a symbol of India's cultural unity and diversity, emphasizing its pluralistic essence. He praised the contributions of Sufi saints and poets at the 25th Jahan-e-Khusrau event, underscoring their role in fostering a message of love and harmony across faiths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:48 IST
Unity in Diversity: Modi Praises Sufi Tradition at Jahan-e-Khusrau
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Sufi tradition as a core component of India's diverse cultural heritage, emphasizing its inclusive spirit. Speaking at the 25th Jahan-e-Khusrau festival, which honors renowned Sufi poet Amir Khusrau, Modi praised the tradition for its unifying message.

Addressing an audience after performances by Sufi artists, Modi remarked on the shared cultural value of this music to Indians, pointing out the contributions of Sufi poets like Nizamuddin Auliya, Rumi, and Khusrau. He highlighted how these figures connected different religious traditions, citing Khusrau's appreciation for both the Quran and the Vedas.

Modi reflected on his visits to Afghanistan and Iran, noting how Rumi's philosophy and Khusrau's pride in Indian heritage continue to inspire him. In a world beset by conflict, he said, the Sufi message of compassion and unity is more relevant than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025