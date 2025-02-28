Left Menu

Emily Atef to Direct Film on Iran's Last Empress, Farah Pahlavi

Renowned French-Iranian filmmaker Emily Atef is set to direct a new feature film exploring the life of Farah Pahlavi, the last Empress of Iran. The project will delve into Farah's resilience and devotion to her homeland amidst personal losses, aiming to showcase her enduring legacy.

Updated: 28-02-2025 23:33 IST
Emily Atef (Image source: Instagram/ @emily.atef). Image Credit: ANI
French-Iranian filmmaker Emily Atef has been chosen to direct a forthcoming feature film focusing on the life of Farah Pahlavi, the last Empress of Iran. Atef is known for her work on projects such as '3 Days in Quiberon' and 'More Than Ever'. The project, titled the Untitled Farah Pahlavi Film Project, will explore the Empress's life and legacy.

Farah Pahlavi, who spent over 45 years in exile following the fall of her husband, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, in 1980, is remembered for her enduring connection to Iran and her unwavering duty as a sovereign. Her marriage to the Shah symbolized a profound connection between a citizen and her homeland, illustrating her deep devotion to her roots.

The film is set to delve deep into this union and its implications on Pahlavi's life and identity. Director Emily Atef seeks to highlight the human aspects of Farah's life set against the backdrop of significant historical events, emphasizing a woman's grace, resilience, and unyielding identity amidst change. Casting is expected to begin soon, with producers eager to bring a nuanced portrayal to the screen.

