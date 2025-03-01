Tragic End: Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman and Wife's Mysterious Passing

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have been found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Authorities believe they could have died several days or up to two weeks prior to their discovery.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza has indicated that the couple was found in separate rooms, and preliminary investigations suggest the absence of foul play. However, an open pill bottle and scattered medications, along with a toxicology report pending, have added complexity to the investigation.

Further evidence collected from the home includes various medications, electronic devices, and health records. With the cause of death still unknown, the sheriff plans to address the situation in a news conference. Additionally, Fire Chief Brian Moya mentioned potential concerns regarding a natural gas leak.

(With inputs from agencies.)