Left Menu

Tragic End: Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman and Wife's Mysterious Passing

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were discovered dead in their Santa Fe home, potentially weeks after their passing. An investigation led by the Santa Fe County sheriff is underway, with toxicology reports pending and various household evidence collected. No foul play is suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 00:16 IST
Tragic End: Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman and Wife's Mysterious Passing
Gene Hackman

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have been found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Authorities believe they could have died several days or up to two weeks prior to their discovery.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza has indicated that the couple was found in separate rooms, and preliminary investigations suggest the absence of foul play. However, an open pill bottle and scattered medications, along with a toxicology report pending, have added complexity to the investigation.

Further evidence collected from the home includes various medications, electronic devices, and health records. With the cause of death still unknown, the sheriff plans to address the situation in a news conference. Additionally, Fire Chief Brian Moya mentioned potential concerns regarding a natural gas leak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025