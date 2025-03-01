Pope Francis' Health Crisis: A Setback Amid Progress

Pope Francis encountered a health setback on Friday when a coughing fit led him to inhale vomit, prompting the need for non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican reported. The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling double pneumonia for two weeks and continues to receive cautious medical attention at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Despite the crisis, Francis remained conscious and alert, cooperating with medical procedures to aid his recovery. He is receiving supplemental oxygen and displayed a good level of oxygen exchange. The Vatican has shared that while doctors are optimistic, they are also cautiously guarding his prognosis amid the complexity of his condition.

With upcoming events, including Ash Wednesday and Easter, adjustments have been made to Francis' schedule. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis will oversee Ash Wednesday's ceremonies, while the Vatican waits to determine the Pope's ability to participate in future events. Prayers continue globally for his recovery as Francis works from his hospital room.

