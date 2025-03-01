Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Crisis: A Setback Amid Progress

Pope Francis experienced a setback in his recovery from pneumonia when he suffered a coughing fit that required mechanical ventilation. While remaining conscious and alert, Francis was treated at Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican is cautiously optimistic about his recovery but has adjusted his immediate schedule.

Pope Francis encountered a health setback on Friday when a coughing fit led him to inhale vomit, prompting the need for non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican reported. The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling double pneumonia for two weeks and continues to receive cautious medical attention at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Despite the crisis, Francis remained conscious and alert, cooperating with medical procedures to aid his recovery. He is receiving supplemental oxygen and displayed a good level of oxygen exchange. The Vatican has shared that while doctors are optimistic, they are also cautiously guarding his prognosis amid the complexity of his condition.

With upcoming events, including Ash Wednesday and Easter, adjustments have been made to Francis' schedule. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis will oversee Ash Wednesday's ceremonies, while the Vatican waits to determine the Pope's ability to participate in future events. Prayers continue globally for his recovery as Francis works from his hospital room.

