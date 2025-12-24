Left Menu

India Eases Import Regulations Amid U.S. Trade Talks

India announces reforms to streamline import quality checks, addressing U.S. concerns over burdensome requirements. Efforts include reduced paperwork and shorter timelines to facilitate trade. This move aims to ease negotiations for a trade agreement with the U.S., which India hopes will lift a 50% tariff on its exports.

India announced a series of reforms geared towards simplifying import quality checks, a move that responds to U.S. concerns over what it called the country's burdensome requirements.

The changes, disclosed on Wednesday, include reduced paperwork, shorter processing timelines, and fewer inspections for quality approvals, as outlined by India's trade ministry.

Jaxay Shah, chairman of the Quality Council of India, emphasized that the reforms aim to make quality assurance faster and more transparent, leveraging technology to benefit enterprises and citizens alike.

