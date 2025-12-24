India Eases Import Regulations Amid U.S. Trade Talks

India announced a series of reforms geared towards simplifying import quality checks, a move that responds to U.S. concerns over what it called the country's burdensome requirements.

The changes, disclosed on Wednesday, include reduced paperwork, shorter processing timelines, and fewer inspections for quality approvals, as outlined by India's trade ministry.

Jaxay Shah, chairman of the Quality Council of India, emphasized that the reforms aim to make quality assurance faster and more transparent, leveraging technology to benefit enterprises and citizens alike.

