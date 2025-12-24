Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Legacy of Values and Vision
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a pivotal figure in Indian politics, was honored in a programme marking his 101st birth anniversary. His contributions to governance and social development were praised. The event highlighted his profound impact and lasting influence on the nation's leadership and political ethos.
On the eve of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the former prime minister as an unparalleled figure in Indian politics, revered for his integrity and visionary leadership.
During the 'Atal Geet Ganga' programme in Lucknow, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Adityanath celebrated Vajpayee's dedication to the nation, both as a politician and a poet, through the release of a special booklet. Vajpayee's vision transformed governance and development in India.
The event also previewed Rashtra Prerna Sthal, a tribute site with a 65-foot bronze statue, poised to become a symbol of national ideology under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming inauguration, emphasizing Vajpayee's enduring legacy.
