Controversy Surrounds Saba Qamar's Police Uniform Video

In recent developments, a Pakistani court has requested a report from local police concerning a petition seeking criminal charges against actress Saba Qamar. The actress, known for her role in the Bollywood film 'Hindi Medium', is accused of wearing an unauthorized police uniform.

During a session at the Lahore court, petitioner Wasim Zawaar's legal representative argued that Qamar's actions not only violated legal statutes but also tarnished the morale and image of the Punjab police by donning the attire of a superintendent of police (SP) in a video.

The court has instructed the police to file a detailed report within a week. Qamar, 41, has previously been embroiled in legal troubles, notably for filming a video at Lahore's historic Masjid Wazir Khan, which led to public backlash and online threats, resulting in an apology from the actress.

