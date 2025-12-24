Controversy Surrounds Saba Qamar's Police Uniform Video
Pakistani actress Saba Qamar faces a criminal case for wearing a police uniform in a video. The petition claims it violates law and harms police image. A Lahore court requests a police report. Qamar previously faced legal issues over a viral video at a historic mosque.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In recent developments, a Pakistani court has requested a report from local police concerning a petition seeking criminal charges against actress Saba Qamar. The actress, known for her role in the Bollywood film 'Hindi Medium', is accused of wearing an unauthorized police uniform.
During a session at the Lahore court, petitioner Wasim Zawaar's legal representative argued that Qamar's actions not only violated legal statutes but also tarnished the morale and image of the Punjab police by donning the attire of a superintendent of police (SP) in a video.
The court has instructed the police to file a detailed report within a week. Qamar, 41, has previously been embroiled in legal troubles, notably for filming a video at Lahore's historic Masjid Wazir Khan, which led to public backlash and online threats, resulting in an apology from the actress.
(With inputs from agencies.)