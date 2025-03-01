Mystery Surrounds the Deaths of Legendary Actor Gene Hackman and Wife

Mystery deepens in the deaths of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, found lifeless in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that carbon monoxide poisoning didn't cause their demise, but the investigation is far from over.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced that Gene Hackman's pacemaker ceased operations on February 17, suggesting a possible death date nine days prior to the bodies' discovery. Meanwhile, Hackman was located in the entryway and Arakawa in a bathroom, near a toppled space heater and scattered medication.

Authorities are meticulously combing through the couple's communications and examining clues to establish a timeline. With no signs of foul play or gas leaks and pending toxicology tests, the Hollywood icon's mysterious death leaves more questions than answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)