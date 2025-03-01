Left Menu

Majestic Return: Mt Everest Scenic Area Reopens after Earthquake Closure

Mt Everest's scenic area in Tibet reopens following closure due to a January earthquake. Extensive inspections confirmed its safety, ensuring tourist resumption. The reopening promises a boost for local tourism, which last year recorded significant visitors, thereby rejuvenating economic prospects for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has announced the reopening of the scenic area surrounding Mt Everest, also known as Mount Qomolangma, in the Tibet Autonomous Region. This follows its closure after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region in January, causing substantial damage in Dingri, home to the northern base camp of the world's highest peak.

The earthquake resulted in 126 fatalities and injured 188 people, prompting a temporary shutdown for safety reasons. Despite the quake, no ice falls, avalanches, or geological changes were detected in the Mt Everest area, indicating its safety for reopening, according to Ma Weiqiang from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The decision to reopen comes after comprehensive inspections by local authorities. The area's tourism industry, which drew over half a million tourists last year, is prepared for the influx of visitors, promising a promising economic boost for the region amid ongoing recovery efforts.

