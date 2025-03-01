Global Minds Converge: PM Modi's Influential Meetings at NXT Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took center stage at the NXT Conclave, interacting with an array of influential global figures across diverse sectors. The gathering provided a platform for exchanging ideas crucial to global advancement.

Expressing his delight in these meetings, Modi shared his appreciation for the contributions of leaders like former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Abbott's fondness for Indian millets was a highlight, underscoring the cultural exchanges between India and Australia.

Noteworthy encounters included social innovation pioneer Carlos Montes and MIT's Jonathan Fleming, alongside experts like Ann Liebert, who is enhancing Parkinson's treatment, and astronauts like Mike Massimino. The conclave brought together political, technological, and academic thought leaders, fostering dialogue for a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)