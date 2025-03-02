Left Menu

Farewell to a Punk Pioneer: David Johansen's Legacy

David Johansen, former New York Dolls singer and later known as Buster Poindexter, has passed away at 75. Inspiring the punk and glam rock scene, Johansen's career spanned music, film, and even a documentary. His unique style and sound have left an indelible mark on rock history.

Updated: 02-03-2025 02:45 IST
David Johansen

David Johansen, the eclectic performer and former frontman of the New York Dolls, has died at the age of 75, according to a statement from his wife, Mara Hennessey. Johansen, recognized for his significant impact on punk and glam rock, succumbed to Stage 4 cancer on Friday.

Despite battling cancer for the past decade, Johansen's energetic persona never waned. Famously remembered for his hit 'Hot Hot Hot' as Buster Poindexter, his contributions to rock music are celebrated by fans and fellow artists alike. Music historian Todd Abramson praised his unique style and presence.

His death marks the end of an era for the Dolls, whose influence on bands like the Ramones is well documented. Johansen's diverse ventures into blues, acting, and a 2023 documentary by Martin Scorsese highlight his broad artistic reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

