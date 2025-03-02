Charli XCX Triumphs and Hollywood Upheavals: Highlights from the 2025 BRIT and Oscar Awards

The BRIT Awards 2025 celebrated the best in British pop music, with Charli XCX emerging as the biggest winner, bagging five awards including the prestigious Album of the Year for 'Brat'. The ceremony, held in London, underscored the cultural impact of her work, with fans and celebrities alike resonating with its themes.

Meanwhile, the Oscars landscape was shaken as Netflix's bid for the Best Picture with 'Emilia Perez' stumbled. A number of troublesome social media posts led to a decline in its frontrunner status, despite its initial success at the Cannes Film Festival and securing 13 nominations for the prestigious award.

In more somber news, the entertainment world mourns the loss of actor Gene Hackman and singers Angie Stone and David Johansen. Hackman was found dead alongside his wife in New Mexico, while both Stone and Johansen passed under separate tragic circumstances. The industry feels their absence as it proceeds into the awards season.

(With inputs from agencies.)