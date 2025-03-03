Left Menu

Oscar Fashion Extravaganza: Bold Styles Steal the Spotlight

The Oscars red carpet dazzled with daring fashion statements as celebrities like Ariana Grande, Halle Berry, and Timothee Chalamet showcased bold styles. From voluminous skirts to unique color choices, stars made headlines with their memorable attire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 05:30 IST
Ariana Grande

The Oscars red carpet was a spectacle of fashion innovation as celebrities embraced bold sartorial choices on Sunday. Leading the charge was Ariana Grande, who turned heads with a sculptural flared pink top and a Schiaparelli tulle skirt.

A mix of vibrant colors and eclectic designs defined the styles worn by actors like Whoopi Goldberg and Yasmin Finney. Meanwhile, Demi Moore stunned in a sparkling silver gown, and Elle Fanning opted for a lacy white ensemble.

Among the men, fashion statements included Timothee Chalamet's lemon yellow suit and Colman Domingo's bright red jacket. These daring choices highlighted the evolving landscape of red-carpet fashion at one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

