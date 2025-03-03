Oscar Fashion Extravaganza: Bold Styles Steal the Spotlight

The Oscars red carpet was a spectacle of fashion innovation as celebrities embraced bold sartorial choices on Sunday. Leading the charge was Ariana Grande, who turned heads with a sculptural flared pink top and a Schiaparelli tulle skirt.

A mix of vibrant colors and eclectic designs defined the styles worn by actors like Whoopi Goldberg and Yasmin Finney. Meanwhile, Demi Moore stunned in a sparkling silver gown, and Elle Fanning opted for a lacy white ensemble.

Among the men, fashion statements included Timothee Chalamet's lemon yellow suit and Colman Domingo's bright red jacket. These daring choices highlighted the evolving landscape of red-carpet fashion at one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

(With inputs from agencies.)