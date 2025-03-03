Elon Musk Criticizes Oscar Diversity Standards as 'Messed Up'

In a fiery outburst against the Oscars 2025, tech mogul Elon Musk lashed out at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over their 'Representation and Inclusion Standards.' Held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, the ceremony has triggered debates on merit versus diversity in Hollywood.

Musk expressed his discontent on social media platform X, questioning the emphasis on diversity quotas in the top categories such as Best Picture and acting awards. He wrote, 'This is messed up. Should just be who is best, not best with an asterisk!'

The standards, introduced in 2020, aim to ensure equitable representation in films, stipulating that diverse groups must be included in the cast and crew to qualify for prestigious awards. Meanwhile, 'Anora,' a film by Sean Baker, emerged as a standout, earning five Oscars and paving the way for historic wins in multiple categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)