Left Menu

Elon Musk Criticizes Oscar Diversity Standards as 'Messed Up'

Billionaire Elon Musk voiced strong criticism against the Oscars 2025 for their 'Representation and Inclusion Standards,' emphasizing that awards should prioritize merit over diversity quotas. Amid the controversy, Sean Baker's film 'Anora' made history with multiple wins at the ceremony, including top acting honors for Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:17 IST
Elon Musk Criticizes Oscar Diversity Standards as 'Messed Up'
Elon Musk (Photo/@elonmusk). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a fiery outburst against the Oscars 2025, tech mogul Elon Musk lashed out at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over their 'Representation and Inclusion Standards.' Held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, the ceremony has triggered debates on merit versus diversity in Hollywood.

Musk expressed his discontent on social media platform X, questioning the emphasis on diversity quotas in the top categories such as Best Picture and acting awards. He wrote, 'This is messed up. Should just be who is best, not best with an asterisk!'

The standards, introduced in 2020, aim to ensure equitable representation in films, stipulating that diverse groups must be included in the cast and crew to qualify for prestigious awards. Meanwhile, 'Anora,' a film by Sean Baker, emerged as a standout, earning five Oscars and paving the way for historic wins in multiple categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025