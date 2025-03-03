Oscars 2025: Shock Wins and Notable Snubs Steal the Show

The 97th Academy Awards delivered a night full of unexpected outcomes and noticeable elisions, leaving the audience buzzing. Mikey Madison's triumph in the Best Actress category thwarted Demi Moore's expectations, despite her earlier victories at the Critics Choice and SAG Awards.

'I'm Still Here,' a film from Brazil, seized the Best International Feature Film award, stunning many who had predicted a win for 'Emilia Perez,' which boasted 13 nominations compared to its competitor's three.

The evening was not without its snubs. Diane Warren faced her 16th defeat for Best Original Song, and the In Memoriam segment notably excluded several prominent stars. Meanwhile, the animated feature 'Flow' and Sean Baker's editing in 'Anora' pulled off surprising victories.

