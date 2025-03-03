Supreme Court Grants Conditional Sanction to 'The Ranveer Show'

The Supreme Court has conditionally permitted podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to air his show, 'The Ranveer Show', under strict conditions to maintain 'morality and decency'. An undertaking that the content is suitable for all ages is mandatory.

The court, presided by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, noted Allahbadia's assertion that the podcast is his sole income source, supporting approximately 280 employees. The court extended interim protection from arrest but mandated Allahbadia to participate in the investigation in Guwahati.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta expressed concerns over the content's vulgarity, urging the court to restrict Allahbadia from broadcasting further. The Centre was tasked with drafting a regulatory framework for social media content. Meanwhile, several FIRs were filed against Allahbadia for controversial remarks made on 'India's Got Latent'.

