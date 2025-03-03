Left Menu

Yami Gautam Dhar: Rising Above the Underrated Tag

Yami Gautam Dhar discusses her journey as an actor termed underrated for the longest time. She highlights the importance of patience, resilience, and choosing the right roles in her career. Despite challenges in Bollywood, she remains focused on delivering quality work and staying true to her instincts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:35 IST
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Yami Gautam Dhar, an actor often labeled as underrated, emphasizes the value of patience and consistency in her acting career.

Despite starting with 'Vicky Donor' and playing love interest roles, her filmography boasts impactful performances in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Article 370', 'Chor Nilak Ke Bhaga', and recently 'Dhoom Dhaam' on Netflix.

Married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Gautam remains steadfast in her approach to roles, driven by instinct and a commitment to quality work, acknowledging the ever-volatile nature of the Bollywood industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

