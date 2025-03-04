Left Menu

Krysten Ritter Joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' Cast

Krysten Ritter is set to appear in the upcoming Showtime series 'Dexter: Resurrection'. She will play a guest role as Mia, joining a high-profile cast alongside Michael C. Hall's return as Dexter Morgan. The show follows successful spin-offs and the original series, premiering this summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:52 IST
Krysten Ritter Joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' Cast
Krysten Ritter (Image source: Instagram @krystenritter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Emmy-nominated actress Krysten Ritter has joined the highly anticipated cast of the Showtime series 'Dexter: Resurrection'. Slated to appear as a guest star in the role of 'Mia', the specifics of her character remain under wraps according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Dexter: Resurrection', which is currently in production, marks the return of Michael C. Hall to his iconic role as Dexter Morgan. The original series, airing from 2006 to 2013, captivated audiences over eight thrilling seasons. This summer, fans can look forward to the latest installment following its predecessors, including 'Dexter: New Blood' and 'Dexter: Original Sin'. The latter recently concluded with record-breaking viewership.

Ritter, best known for her roles in 'Marvel's Jessica Jones', 'Breaking Bad', and more, joins a lineup that includes esteemed actors like Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage. With Dexter's original showrunner back at the helm, the series is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, promising another captivating chapter in the 'Dexter' saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025