Krysten Ritter Joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' Cast

Emmy-nominated actress Krysten Ritter has joined the highly anticipated cast of the Showtime series 'Dexter: Resurrection'. Slated to appear as a guest star in the role of 'Mia', the specifics of her character remain under wraps according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Dexter: Resurrection', which is currently in production, marks the return of Michael C. Hall to his iconic role as Dexter Morgan. The original series, airing from 2006 to 2013, captivated audiences over eight thrilling seasons. This summer, fans can look forward to the latest installment following its predecessors, including 'Dexter: New Blood' and 'Dexter: Original Sin'. The latter recently concluded with record-breaking viewership.

Ritter, best known for her roles in 'Marvel's Jessica Jones', 'Breaking Bad', and more, joins a lineup that includes esteemed actors like Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage. With Dexter's original showrunner back at the helm, the series is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, promising another captivating chapter in the 'Dexter' saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)