French Luxury Brands Set to Dazzle in India: Elevating Elegance and Collaboration

Five renowned French luxury brands are gearing up to make a significant impact on the Indian market during the French Luxury Experience 2025. This prestigious event, orchestrated by Business France in collaboration with France Éclat and la Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, will take place from March 18 to 21 in Delhi and Mumbai.

The delegation comprises elite maisons such as Dentelles André Laude, Mossi, Tournier Billon, Tartine & Chocolat, and Persée Paris, each bringing a unique flair to fashion, fine jewelry, and accessories. These brands will showcase France's impeccable craftsmanship and engage with Indian industry leaders to explore promising partnerships.

India, now the third-largest luxury market in Asia, presents abundant opportunities due to its growing affluent class and keen interest in luxury goods. The event aims to deepen cultural and commercial ties, fostering meaningful collaborations and further integrating French luxury into India's vibrant market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)