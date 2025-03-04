Left Menu

Adarsh Gourav Ventures into Telugu Cinema with Thrilling South Debut

Actor Adarsh Gourav is making his Telugu film debut with an upcoming psychological thriller produced by Jahnavi, the daughter of 'RRR' producer D.V.V. Danayya. Directed by Baba Shashank and set to release in 2025, Gourav describes the project as a unique opportunity to explore the South film industry.

Renowned actor Adarsh Gourav is set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry with an upcoming psychological thriller. Known for his roles in 'The White Tiger' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', Gourav will star alongside Jahnavi, daughter of D.V.V. Danayya, producer of the blockbuster 'RRR'.

According to a press release, the film is currently untitled and is slated for a 2025 release under the direction of Baba Shashank. Gourav expressed excitement about exploring diverse narratives and joining the vibrant South film industry, which he acclaimed for its compelling and innovative storytelling.

Gourav stated, 'This project is unlike anything I've done before; the psychological horror genre and its gripping story attracted me instantly. Collaborating with such a visionary team and making my Telugu debut is truly special.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

