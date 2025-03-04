Left Menu

India's VFX Revolution: DNEG's Oscar Triumph and Future Vision

Mumbai-based DNEG played a key role in winning the Oscar for Visual Effects for 'Dune: Part Two'. CEO Namit Malhotra celebrates India's growing influence in VFX, predicting a rise in Indian films using advanced VFX. DNEG's success underscores India's talent and technological prowess.

Updated: 04-03-2025 12:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Oscars this year celebrated an exceptional India connection that few anticipated. Mumbai-based DNEG was instrumental in winning the prestigious Visual Effects award for 'Dune: Part Two'. CEO Namit Malhotra highlights this as a testament to India's expanding impact in the film industry.

Malhotra points out that India leads globally in visual effects, with more Indian artists contributing to major Hollywood films than domestic productions. He envisions a future where Indian filmmakers increasingly leverage VFX to enrich storytelling and capture audiences worldwide.

With a string of acclaimed projects, including the upcoming 'Ramayana' adaptation, Malhotra further cements India's position as a powerhouse in cinematic innovation. His collaboration with esteemed director Denis Villeneuve has been pivotal in achieving this global recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

