India's VFX Revolution: DNEG's Oscar Triumph and Future Vision

The Oscars this year celebrated an exceptional India connection that few anticipated. Mumbai-based DNEG was instrumental in winning the prestigious Visual Effects award for 'Dune: Part Two'. CEO Namit Malhotra highlights this as a testament to India's expanding impact in the film industry.

Malhotra points out that India leads globally in visual effects, with more Indian artists contributing to major Hollywood films than domestic productions. He envisions a future where Indian filmmakers increasingly leverage VFX to enrich storytelling and capture audiences worldwide.

With a string of acclaimed projects, including the upcoming 'Ramayana' adaptation, Malhotra further cements India's position as a powerhouse in cinematic innovation. His collaboration with esteemed director Denis Villeneuve has been pivotal in achieving this global recognition.

