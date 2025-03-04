Left Menu

Cola Wars Rekindled: Pepsi's 'Any Time' Campaign Takes On Coca-Cola

PepsiCo's latest 'any time' campaign challenges Coca-Cola's 'half time' concept, reigniting the long-standing rivalry between the two beverage giants. By flipping the script, Pepsi is reviving the spirit of cheeky marketing with an ad that recalls the famous 'Nothing Official About It' campaign from the 1990s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:13 IST
Cola Wars Rekindled: Pepsi's 'Any Time' Campaign Takes On Coca-Cola
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An advertising feud between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo has been reignited, with the latter launching its 'any time' campaign in response to Coca-Cola's 'half time' promotions.

This latest move by PepsiCo, which harks back to its iconic campaigns of the 1990s, aims to capture the attention of consumers by undermining Coca-Cola's narrative that refreshment is best enjoyed during breaks, suggesting instead that Pepsi can be enjoyed any time.

This creative rivalry echoes Pepsi's past advertising stratagems, notably its celebrated 'Nothing Official About It' campaign. Marketing experts suggest this approach could help Pepsi stand out during the crucial summer season, as brands vie for dominance in the expansive Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025