Cola Wars Rekindled: Pepsi's 'Any Time' Campaign Takes On Coca-Cola

An advertising feud between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo has been reignited, with the latter launching its 'any time' campaign in response to Coca-Cola's 'half time' promotions.

This latest move by PepsiCo, which harks back to its iconic campaigns of the 1990s, aims to capture the attention of consumers by undermining Coca-Cola's narrative that refreshment is best enjoyed during breaks, suggesting instead that Pepsi can be enjoyed any time.

This creative rivalry echoes Pepsi's past advertising stratagems, notably its celebrated 'Nothing Official About It' campaign. Marketing experts suggest this approach could help Pepsi stand out during the crucial summer season, as brands vie for dominance in the expansive Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)