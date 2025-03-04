Dramatic Flourishes at Dior's Fall-Winter Fashion Show

Dior's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, captivated audiences with a ruffled collection at the fall-winter runway show. Set against an imaginative backdrop by director Robert Wilson, the fashion event featured meteorites, icebergs, and a prehistoric bird, creating an awe-inspiring atmosphere.

The set design led models through dynamic landscapes, showcasing sharp-tipped boots, tailored tailcoats, and bustiers styled as modern armor. The outfits incorporated ruffled collars and lace, nodding to Dior's creative legacy with references to past directors.

The show, staged in the scenic Tuileries Gardens of the Louvre Museum, attracted enthusiastic crowds and celebrities, including K-pop's Jisoo. As Paris Fashion Week continues, Dior stands out with its blend of artistic innovation and historical reverence.

(With inputs from agencies.)