Pancake Pandemonium: London’s Livery Race Tradition

The Inter-Livery Pancake Race in London's Guildhall Yard is a lively annual event commemorating Shrove Tuesday. Participants in quirky costumes race around the square while flipping pancakes. The race is part of a wider tradition in the UK celebrating the day before Lent with various festivities.

Updated: 04-03-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:22 IST
In a unique celebration of Shrove Tuesday, competitors donning costumes ranging from a skyscraper to a beekeeper gathered in London's Guildhall Yard. The customary Inter-Livery Pancake Race brought participants running with frying pans in hand, drawing hundreds of spectators eager to witness the annual spectacle.

This event, marking the day before the 40-day Lent period, shares its foundation with similar pancake races across the UK. Referred to as Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday internationally, Shrove Tuesday is derived from the English tradition of seeking forgiveness ahead of Lent.

In London, the historic livery companies, some over 1,000 years old, add flair to the festivities. Teams representing these guilds compete for a trophy and bragging rights. Traditional elements include the gunmakers firing the start, clockmakers timing the event, and fruiterers supplying lemons for the pancakes available on site.

