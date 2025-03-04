Pancake Pandemonium: London’s Livery Race Tradition

In a unique celebration of Shrove Tuesday, competitors donning costumes ranging from a skyscraper to a beekeeper gathered in London's Guildhall Yard. The customary Inter-Livery Pancake Race brought participants running with frying pans in hand, drawing hundreds of spectators eager to witness the annual spectacle.

This event, marking the day before the 40-day Lent period, shares its foundation with similar pancake races across the UK. Referred to as Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday internationally, Shrove Tuesday is derived from the English tradition of seeking forgiveness ahead of Lent.

In London, the historic livery companies, some over 1,000 years old, add flair to the festivities. Teams representing these guilds compete for a trophy and bragging rights. Traditional elements include the gunmakers firing the start, clockmakers timing the event, and fruiterers supplying lemons for the pancakes available on site.

