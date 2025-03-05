Left Menu

Rajasthan's Heritage Revival: Boosting Cultural Tourism with Ancient Roots

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized his government's dedication to preserving the state's heritage by developing historical and religious sites. Sharma highlighted the potential of cultural tourism to boost jobs and tourism. Plans include developing the Braj Chaurasi Circuit and enhancing connectivity and facilities at key sites.

Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:18 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirmed his administration's commitment to preserving the state's rich heritage while advancing the development of historical and religious sites. During a review meeting, Sharma highlighted the crucial role of Rajasthan's cultural and religious sites in the state's ancient heritage. According to an official statement, he stressed the government's dedication to this preservation.

Sharma pointed out Rajasthan's significant potential for cultural and religious tourism, which can create vital job opportunities. He announced plans to develop the Braj Chaurasi Circuit as a hub for devotional tourism, equipping the area with enhanced tourism facilities along the Braj Chaurasi Kos Parikrama Marg.

At the meeting, Sharma instructed officials to expedite development at sites like the Poonchri Ka Lautha Deeg and approved initiatives for the construction of various panoramas. Moreover, he suggested improving connectivity to key tourist areas and proposed the development of Sambhar Lake as a major tourist attraction. A decision was also made to renovate temples located outside Rajasthan.

