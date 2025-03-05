Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Linguistic Battle: CM Stalin's Call for Equality

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes the BJP-led union government for neglecting the Tamil language in favor of Hindi and Sanskrit. He demands equal recognition and funds for Tamil, challenging the linguistic dominance in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:26 IST
Tamil Nadu's Linguistic Battle: CM Stalin's Call for Equality
Language
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led union government has come under fire from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for what he describes as their neglect of the Tamil language. In a strong critique, Stalin accuses the central government of providing only superficial support to Tamil for electoral gains.

Stalin raises concerns over the stark disparity in fund allocation, citing that from 2014 to 2023, a substantial Rs 2,435 crore was directed to support Sanskrit while only Rs 167 crore was allotted for the Central Institute of Classical Tamil. He alleges this bias underscores an ongoing linguistic hegemony by the union government.

Furthermore, Stalin challenges the central government's actions, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claimed esteem for Tamil. He calls for Tamil to be made an official language on par with Hindi, alongside more funding and better infrastructure for Tamil Nadu, asserting that true respect for the language should be demonstrated through actions, not just words.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025