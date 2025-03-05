Tamil Nadu's Linguistic Battle: CM Stalin's Call for Equality

The BJP-led union government has come under fire from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for what he describes as their neglect of the Tamil language. In a strong critique, Stalin accuses the central government of providing only superficial support to Tamil for electoral gains.

Stalin raises concerns over the stark disparity in fund allocation, citing that from 2014 to 2023, a substantial Rs 2,435 crore was directed to support Sanskrit while only Rs 167 crore was allotted for the Central Institute of Classical Tamil. He alleges this bias underscores an ongoing linguistic hegemony by the union government.

Furthermore, Stalin challenges the central government's actions, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claimed esteem for Tamil. He calls for Tamil to be made an official language on par with Hindi, alongside more funding and better infrastructure for Tamil Nadu, asserting that true respect for the language should be demonstrated through actions, not just words.

(With inputs from agencies.)