Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Elevates 'Bhagoria' to State-Level Festivity

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that 'Bhagoria,' a festival of the tribal community marking spring, will now be celebrated as a state-level event. This initiative aims to preserve tribal culture and festivals while boosting tourism and community pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:06 IST
Madhya Pradesh Elevates 'Bhagoria' to State-Level Festivity
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Madhya Pradesh is set to elevate the traditional 'Bhagoria' festival to a state-level celebration, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at a recent cultural event. This decision marks the government's commitment to preserving indigenous traditions while integrating them into broader festivities.

Traditionally celebrated by the tribal communities in the region, 'Bhagoria' signals the arrival of spring. The festival is primed to attract tourists from across the nation and the globe, showcasing the state's rich vibrant culture. The chief minister emphasized the importance of this cultural inclusion and pledged government support to preserve tribal heritage.

The initiative also includes broader support for tribal events, with financial aid offered to tribal artists and custodians of cultural symbols. This aligns with India's national efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bolster tribal welfare through programs such as the Prime Minister Jan-Man Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025