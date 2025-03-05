Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces Health Setback During Lenten Period

Pope Francis is hospitalized during the Lenten period due to double pneumonia. As he recovers with the help of a ventilation mask, Vatican celebrations proceed without him. Despite health challenges, Catholic teachings emphasize the balance of ordinary care while respecting natural death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:21 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is currently resting in a hospital during the solemn Lenten period, as he receives treatment for double pneumonia. The Vatican reports that the 88-year-old pontiff, who has chronic lung disease, had a restful night assisted by a ventilation mask.

Having experienced respiratory crises earlier this week, Pope Francis is now breathing with the aid of supplemental oxygen. His hospitalization, which began on February 14, marks the longest in his 12-year papacy. In his absence, a cardinal will lead Vatican's Lenten celebrations in Rome.

Scheduled retreats and services will proceed in 'spiritual communion' with Francis, highlighting the Catholic belief in defending life until natural death. This includes providing ordinary care while allowing the suspension of extraordinary measures when they no longer prove beneficial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

