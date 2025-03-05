Madhav National Park: Madhya Pradesh’s Ninth Tiger Reserve Unveiled

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared the Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district as the state's ninth tiger reserve. Yadav plans to introduce a pair of tigers soon, enhancing the park's appeal to tourists and wildlife enthusiasts.

The CM highlighted Madhya Pradesh's status as the 'Tiger State' and its growing reputation as a wildlife tourism hub. The increase in tourism to the Chambal region is expected to generate jobs and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

Besides, Kuno National Park in the Chambal region now hosts leopards alongside African cheetahs, while conservation projects for gharials and dolphins are progressing in the Chambal river. Yadav applauded the forest department and locals for their contributions to these conservation efforts.

