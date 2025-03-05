Left Menu

Madhav National Park: Madhya Pradesh’s Ninth Tiger Reserve Unveiled

Madhav National Park in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, announced as the state's ninth tiger reserve, will soon host a pair of tigers. This move boosts tourism and employment in the Chambal region, home to diverse wildlife including leopards, African cheetahs, gharials, and dolphins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:41 IST
Madhav National Park: Madhya Pradesh’s Ninth Tiger Reserve Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared the Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district as the state's ninth tiger reserve. Yadav plans to introduce a pair of tigers soon, enhancing the park's appeal to tourists and wildlife enthusiasts.

The CM highlighted Madhya Pradesh's status as the 'Tiger State' and its growing reputation as a wildlife tourism hub. The increase in tourism to the Chambal region is expected to generate jobs and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

Besides, Kuno National Park in the Chambal region now hosts leopards alongside African cheetahs, while conservation projects for gharials and dolphins are progressing in the Chambal river. Yadav applauded the forest department and locals for their contributions to these conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025