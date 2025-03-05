Gurez Valley: Emerging Tourist Gem in Jammu and Kashmir

In a move to bolster tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, Gurez Valley in Bandipora district is emerging as a new destination for travelers. Highlighting its appeal, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced initiatives for its development, urging collaboration with the Union tourism ministry.

Abdullah responded to queries in the legislative assembly, emphasizing Gurez Valley's growing recognition. The region earned accolades such as the 2022 'best offbeat destination' award and Dawar village within Gurez received the 'best tourism village' award in 2023, underlining its cultural and touristic value.

Among the initiatives, the tourism department introduced commercial rafting in 2024. Plans for upgrading Gurez Valley as an offbeat tourist spot are part of the capex budget (2024-25), underscoring the government's commitment to transform it into a prominent tourist hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)