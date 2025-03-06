Left Menu

Sourav in police uniform for 'Khakee' promo sparks cameo speculation in OTT series

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 14:50 IST
Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly's appearance in a promotional ad shoot for Neeraj Pandey's upcoming Netflix crime thriller, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', has triggered speculations about his possible role in the series, though its creator remains non-committal.

Asked if Ganguly would make a cameo in the series, Pandey appeared taken aback before responding with a chuckle, ''As far as Sourav is concerned… well, keep looking.'' While Pandey did not elaborate, a source close to the production unit told PTI that currently there is no update regarding Ganguly making his acting debut in the series, even in a cameo.

''He turned up in one of the promotional videos shot in Baruipur,'' the source said.

Speculation intensified after images of Ganguly in a police uniform from the shoot circulated widely on social media. The upcoming thriller is set against the backdrop of early 2000s Kolkata, where an IPS officer takes on the city's crime syndicate, uncovering its dark underbelly.

The promotional videos will be released before the series premieres on OTT.

Set to stream on March 20, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is the second installment in Pandey's Khakee series, following 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,' which premiered on OTT in 2022.

Directed by Debatma Mondal and Tushar Kanti Roy, the series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring some of Bengali cinema's biggest names—Jeet as IPS officer Arjun Maitra, Prosenjit Chatterjee as politician Barun Roy, along with Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, and Chitrangada Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

