Woman Arrested for Illegal Arms Possession in Patna

A woman was apprehended by police on Monday in the Mehandiganj area of Patna, Bihar, for the illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

Authorities recovered a revolver, two pistols, and 15 live cartridges from her residence. The woman claimed the weapons were her late husband's, but could not provide necessary documentation, according to Parichay Kumar, SP (East), Patna.

An investigation into the allegations and the history of the confiscated arms is currently underway, police revealed.

