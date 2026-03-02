Left Menu

Woman Arrested for Illegal Arms Possession in Patna

A woman was arrested in Patna's Mehandiganj area for illegal possession of arms. The police recovered a revolver, two pistols, and 15 cartridges. The woman claimed these belonged to her late husband, but lacked documentation. Ongoing investigations are being conducted by the police.

A woman was apprehended by police on Monday in the Mehandiganj area of Patna, Bihar, for the illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

Authorities recovered a revolver, two pistols, and 15 live cartridges from her residence. The woman claimed the weapons were her late husband's, but could not provide necessary documentation, according to Parichay Kumar, SP (East), Patna.

An investigation into the allegations and the history of the confiscated arms is currently underway, police revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

