Give approval to Honey Singh's event in Indore only after payment of tax, says mayor

The Indore Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday said the programme of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh must be approved only after payment of entertainment tax.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has written a formal letter to the District Magistrate and Police Commissioner in this regard, an official said.

Singh's musical programme is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

In the letter, Bhargava said the Mayor Council headed by him has made a provision of tax on commercial dance and music events in the city following the Madhya Pradesh Municipality Tax Rules 2018.

The mayor said approval should be given after organisers deposit taxes in the account of the civic body.

''Before approving Honey Singh's live performance in the city, entertainment tax at the rate of 10 per cent should be collected from the organisers on the total sale of tickets,'' Mayor-in-Council member and revenue department in-charge Niranjan Singh Chauhan ''Guddu'' said.

Chauhan, in a letter to Bhargava, said if this is not done, then he would bring a censure motion in the Mayor Council and will also lodge a complaint with the Lokayukta police.

''The IMC is losing revenue due to non-payment of entertainment tax on such commercial events. Recently, a musical concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh was organised in the city but tax on it is still outstanding. The civic body is suffering revenue loss, which seems to be the negligence of officials,'' Chauhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)