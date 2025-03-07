Left Menu

Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway' hits big screen once again

Imtiaz Alis directorial Highway starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, re-released in theatres on Friday.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film had its original release in 2014.The film will run between March 7 and March 13 across PVR and Inox cinemas on the occasion of the upcoming Womens Day, according to a press release.

Imtiaz Ali's directorial ''Highway'' starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, re-released in theatres on Friday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film had its original release in 2014.

The film will run between March 7 and March 13 across PVR and Inox cinemas on the occasion of the upcoming Women's Day, according to a press release.

Nadiadwala said the film remains ''one of the most cherished films.'' ''It's a timeless classic that deserves to be revisited, featuring outstanding performances by Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. I'm delighted that this Women's Day, audiences will have the chance to experience this beautiful film on the big screen once again,'' he said in a statement. ''Highway'' revolves around Veera, a young bride-to-be, who gets abducted by Mahabir. However, rather than being scared, the journey becomes a discovery of an adventurous and liberating life for her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

