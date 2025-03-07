Left Menu

Genes Lecoanet Hemant: 'Dreams' Collection Redefines Fashion with Akira Kurosawa's Inspiration

'Dreams', the Spring Summer 2025 collection by Genes Lecoanet Hemant, pays homage to Akira Kurosawa's film and redefines fashion with its imaginative designs. The collection features a variety of styles and silhouettes that challenge norms and embrace creativity, available at stores across India and online.

New Delhi, March 7, 2025 – The revered design label Genes Lecoanet Hemant unveils its much-anticipated Spring Summer 2025 collection titled 'Dreams'. Inspired by Akira Kurosawa's iconic film, the collection presents over 180 imaginative styles that challenge conventional fashion narratives, offering an eclectic mix of silhouettes, prints, and colors.

Co-founders Didier Lecoanet and Hemant Sagar describe the collection as an evocative journey that imbues everyday fashion with creativity. Sagar emphasizes that every garment is an experience, while Lecoanet calls for bold self-expression through eccentric designs. The collection embraces practicality blended with craft, making an emotional statement.

The collection caters to both women and men, offering relaxed silhouettes, playful designs, and intricate details. From layered slip dresses and graffiti mosaics to 3D embroideries and classic prints, 'Dreams' invites fashion enthusiasts to transcend reality and explore new horizons in style. The collection is available at five stores in India and online.

