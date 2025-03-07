Balancing Faith and Festivity: Holi and Namaz Timing Adjustments in Lucknow

As Holi approaches, Imam Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali from Lucknow has issued a significant advisory for local Muslims, suggesting adjustments to their Friday prayer routines. The Imam advises the faithful to attend local mosques for prayers, rather than distant ones, to balance religious obligations with the festival.

In line with this guidance, prayers at the Jama Masjid Eidgah will be shifted from the usual slot of 12.45 pm to 2 pm on the day of Holi. Similarly, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi from Bareilly has recommended that in areas with mixed populations, Friday prayers commence at 2.30 pm. This change aims to ensure the community can celebrate without disrupting peace.

These adjustments come amidst broader discussions on cultural integration during Holi. Controversy arose after a police officer suggested that those uncomfortable with the festival's colourful traditions should remain indoors. The officer's comments sparked criticism, highlighting ongoing tensions around public festivites and community harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)