Entertainment Buzz: AI Dubbing, 'Hamilton' Scraps, Keanu's Motorcycle Love

Amazon Prime Video is set to revolutionize viewer experience by launching AI-based dubbing for select licensed movies and series, available in English and Spanish, starting Wednesday. Initially applied to a dozen titles, the feature aims to expand access globally and enhance customer engagement, the company revealed.

The critically acclaimed musical 'Hamilton' has pulled out of the Kennedy Center's 250th anniversary celebration of the Declaration of Independence. This decision follows President Donald Trump's reshaping of the center's executive team after firing its president and reconstituting its board. In protest, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and producer Jeffrey Seller announced the musical's withdrawal.

Actor Keanu Reeves channels his passion for motorcycles into the docuseries 'Visionaries', partnering with Gard Hollinger. Bringing creativity into motion, the series explores the design of motorcycles, featuring interviews with designers and inventors. Reeves' commitment to the craft led to the establishment of ARCH Motorcycles in 2011.

