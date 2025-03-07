Ayushmann Khurrana Ventures into Haryanvi Pop with AI Twist

Actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana has ventured into the world of Haryanvi pop music through his latest collaboration with Warner Music India. His new EP, titled 'The Heartbreak Chhora', marks Khurrana's debut in singing Haryanvi tracks, supplemented by an AI-generated visualizer video, a pioneering step in Bollywood.

The title track, penned by Kunwar Juneja and Krishna Bharadwaj and composed by Jaya Rohilla and Gourov Dasgupta, showcases Khurrana's passion for the genre. Haryanvi consultant Vaibhav Dewan played a key role in the project. The EP also includes two additional tracks, 'Ho Gaya Pyar Re' and 'Drive to Murthal'.

At 40, Khurrana describes his foray into Haryanvi music as an exploration of new sounds and themes, creating an Urban Haryanvi genre. He emphasizes the significance of integrating AI technology into music, reflecting ongoing cultural and technological trends.

