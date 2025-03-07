Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana Ventures into Haryanvi Pop with AI Twist

Ayushmann Khurrana explores Haryanvi pop music with his new EP, 'The Heartbreak Chhora', featuring an AI-generated video, a first for Bollywood. The actor aims to introduce the Urban Haryanvi genre, blending traditional sounds with modern themes and technology.

Actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana has ventured into the world of Haryanvi pop music through his latest collaboration with Warner Music India. His new EP, titled 'The Heartbreak Chhora', marks Khurrana's debut in singing Haryanvi tracks, supplemented by an AI-generated visualizer video, a pioneering step in Bollywood.

The title track, penned by Kunwar Juneja and Krishna Bharadwaj and composed by Jaya Rohilla and Gourov Dasgupta, showcases Khurrana's passion for the genre. Haryanvi consultant Vaibhav Dewan played a key role in the project. The EP also includes two additional tracks, 'Ho Gaya Pyar Re' and 'Drive to Murthal'.

At 40, Khurrana describes his foray into Haryanvi music as an exploration of new sounds and themes, creating an Urban Haryanvi genre. He emphasizes the significance of integrating AI technology into music, reflecting ongoing cultural and technological trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

