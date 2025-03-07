Left Menu

IHCL Expands to Diu with SeleQtions and Gateway Launch

Indian Hotels Company Ltd has expanded into Diu with the launch of its SeleQtions and Gateway brands, marking a significant milestone in tourism development. The project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to boost local infrastructure and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:23 IST
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has entered the Diu tourism market with the inauguration of its SeleQtions and Gateway brands. The event was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underlining the strategic importance of the project for the region.

The two newly launched hotels are located near the historic Diu Fort, with the SeleQtions brand featuring 33 rooms and the Gateway brand offering 103 rooms. This expansion is part of IHCL's collaboration with the Daman & Diu Administration to elevate Diu as a prime travel destination.

Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL's Managing Director and CEO, emphasized the significance of the development, thanking Prime Minister Modi for his vision to promote India's less-known tourist spots. Further plans include operational facilities like Ginger Diu and a restaurant at Panikotha Fort, highlighting local vegetarian cuisine.

